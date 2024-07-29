Juan's Flaming Fajitas to pay $475,000 in denied overtime wages to workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Employees at Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina could soon be getting more money.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced it has recovered $475,385 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owner of three Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina restaurants in Las Vegas and Henderson.

According to the department, the owner improperly withheld overtime wages earned by 32 employees.

Investigators also found two others were wrongly exempted from overtime eligibility.

Labor officials said, in addition to the back wages and damages, the restaurant was fined $12,050 in civil money penalties for the "willful nature of the violations."

"This case's outcome highlights the importance of protecting workers' rights, including their right to be paid fairly and fully, and reflects the types of violations we find far too often in food service industry investigations," said Gene Ramos, the Wage and Hour Division District Director in Las Vegas.

Labor officials said the employer agreed to correct their record-keeping practices, including the total hours worked at multiple locations to ensure that overtime is calculated properly.