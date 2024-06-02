Joshua Tree National Park proposing campground fee increases

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (KTNV) — Rangers are asking for the public's feedback after proposing higher fees for camping and Key's Ranch tours at Joshua Tree National Park.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed campground changes:



Belle Campground - From $15 to $25

White Tank Campground - From $15 to $25

Jumbo Rocks Campground - From $20 to $30

Ryan Campground - From $20 to $30

Hidden Valley Campground - From $15 to $25

Black Rock Campground - From $25 to $35

Black Rock Equestrian Campground - From $20 to $35

Indian Cove Campground - From $25 to $35

Indian Cove Group Campground - From $35 to $55

Cottonwood Campground - From $25 to $35

Cottonwood Group Campground - From $35 to $55

Sheep Pass Group Camp - From $40 to $55

These are the proposed changes for campground fees.

Children six and younger used to be free. Under the new changes, children that are three and younger would be charged $1 while children between four and 11 years old would be charged $10.

For those that are 12 and older, the cost would go from $10 to $20.

Senior and access pass holders would see an increase from $5 to $10.

The National Park Service is hosting a 30-day public comment period from June 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

You can learn more or leave a comment by clicking here.

The proposed fee increases are expected to go into effect in January 2025.