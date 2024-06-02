Watch Now
Joshua Tree National Park proposing campground fee increases

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 02, 2024
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (KTNV) — Rangers are asking for the public's feedback after proposing higher fees for camping and Key's Ranch tours at Joshua Tree National Park.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed campground changes:

  • Belle Campground - From $15 to $25
  • White Tank Campground - From $15 to $25
  • Jumbo Rocks Campground - From $20 to $30
  • Ryan Campground - From $20 to $30
  • Hidden Valley Campground - From $15 to $25
  • Black Rock Campground - From $25 to $35
  • Black Rock Equestrian Campground - From $20 to $35
  • Indian Cove Campground - From $25 to $35
  • Indian Cove Group Campground - From $35 to $55
  • Cottonwood Campground - From $25 to $35
  • Cottonwood Group Campground - From $35 to $55
  • Sheep Pass Group Camp - From $40 to $55

  • Children six and younger used to be free. Under the new changes, children that are three and younger would be charged $1 while children between four and 11 years old would be charged $10.
  • For those that are 12 and older, the cost would go from $10 to $20.
  • Senior and access pass holders would see an increase from $5 to $10.

The National Park Service is hosting a 30-day public comment period from June 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.
You can learn more or leave a comment by clicking here.

The proposed fee increases are expected to go into effect in January 2025.

