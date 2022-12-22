John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill added to Las Vegas Historic Property Register

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council voted to make local restaurant and butchery, John Mull's Meats, a historic site.

John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill, located off of Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road, are now added to the Las Vegas Historic Property Register.

The two nominated buildings on the property in northwest Las Vegas were constructed in 1953, city officials said.

City council members say the buildings are important to preserve because they represent a period of historic growth and expansion of Las Vegas during the 1950s.

The barbecue restaurant and butcher shop were featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri.