Job fair at Boulevard Mall to host more than 50 employers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — West Coast Job Fairs is holding a hiring event at Boulevard Mall on Wednesday with more than 50 employers offering more than 10,000 jobs.

The event will host many large companies such as Caesars Entertainment and LIVE NATION, as well as public institutions like the Clark County School District and Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

There will be a wide variety of industries present for those looking for career paths in fields like healthcare, journalism, sales, retail, management and more.

“Events like the Las Vegas Job Fair connect Nevada’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, and a critical part of efforts to strengthen the local economy to improve quality of life” Event Manager Richard Berry said.

The job fair will take place Wednesday, July 17, at the Boulevard Mall located at 3528 S Maryland Parkway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both the event and parking are free.

For more information and a list of employers, visit West Coast Job Fairs' website by clicking the link here.