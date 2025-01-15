Job Fair and Expo in Las Vegas aims to fill thousands of positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Nevada continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation. The national average of unemployment is 4.1%. That rate in Clark County is 5.9%.

The Job Fair and Career Expo, hosted by West Coast Job Fairs, is tackling unemployment in the Valley by hiring for thousands of positions on Wednesday.

Event Manager Rick Berry said there will be 60 tables at the job fair with major employers like MGM Resorts, Harry Reid International Airport, Clark County, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"It doesn't really matter if they're looking for a new job, that's great, or a better job," Berry said. "People will get hired as a result of this show."

Berry said he expected hundreds of people to be hired as a result of Wednesday's fair. Caesars said they had more than 500 positions that they'll be pre-screening and collecting candidate information for, including guest attendants and sports ticket writers.

MGM said they were also hoping to fill multiple positions with an emphasis on lifeguards, cooks and security officers.

LVMPD referred us to their website for open positions they're also hoping to fill.

Other employers who are attending the job fair include Fifth Street Gaming, Tao Group Hospitality and Station Casinos.

The Job Fair and Expo is happening at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.