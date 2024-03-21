Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville set to close on Las Vegas Strip, but may reopen in new location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For more than two decades, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville has been a tourist favorite on the Las Vegas Strip — but the property will soon be closing its doors.

The announcement was disappointing for some employees and visitors who say they are sad to see it go.

"We've been coming here for 20 years, since it opened, so we had to get one last drink,” said one customer.

Employees of the popular restaurant tell Channel 13 the location will be closing its doors either on or before June 1, 2024. The restaurant's website shows no reservations can be made past April 18, 2024.

In a statement to Channel 13 Thursday morning, a restaurant spokesperson confirmed the rumors of its closing. According to the spokesperson, the restaurant will shut down when its lease expires in June — but the brand is looking for another place to open.

"After an incredibly successful 20 years in business serving locals and travelers alike, we are saddened by the closure, but the team is actively exploring new opportunities for the brand within the city and we look forward to our future in Las Vegas."

"It's really unfortunate, 'cause it's a really fun place to stop in and get a drink or a bite to eat,” said Cassandra Chambers, who was dining at the restaurant.

Since 2003, Margaritaville, which is located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Caesars Palace Drive, has offered a non-stop party for tourists and locals alike.

"I always liked coming here. I'd see the concerts when Jimmy played here,” said another customer.