LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jim Gaffigan is making a few stops on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

The actor and comedian will be doing four stand-up dates at Wynn Las Vegas.

Gaffigan's Dark Pale Tour stops at the Encore Theater will be on August 25 & 26, with his Barely Alive Tour stops happening December 8-9.

More information on his shows can be found on the Wynn event page.