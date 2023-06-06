Watch Now
Comedian Matt Rife coming to Las Vegas

Posted at 9:53 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 01:10:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Matt Rife has enjoyed viral internet fame many times in his early career, launching him into stand-up stardom. Now, he is announcing two shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 27-year-old will be at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas' City Center come September.

Rife has 13 million TikTok followers and billions of views across his channels.

On September 8 and 9, he will appear at The Chelsea at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

His show will be 18+ and ticket prices start at $89.50.

More information can be found here.

