Comedian Matt Rife coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Matt Rife has enjoyed viral internet fame many times in his early career, launching him into stand-up stardom. Now, he is announcing two shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 27-year-old will be at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas' City Center come September.

Rife has 13 million TikTok followers and billions of views across his channels.

On September 8 and 9, he will appear at The Chelsea at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

His show will be 18+ and ticket prices start at $89.50.

More information can be found here.