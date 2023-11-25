Jewish Nevada Responds to recent hostage release in Gaza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a significant development on Friday, 24 hostages were released in Gaza, as well as 39 Palestinian prisoners, all part of a swap agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking the first exchange under the terms of a temporary cease-fire.

The non-profit organization Jewish Nevada expresses hope that this event signals the beginning of brighter days in the region.

Stefanie Tuzman, President and CEO of Jewish Nevada, acknowledges a sense of relief for the hostages now on their way home but expresses concern for those who remain in captivity.

Speaking on the organization's future actions, Tuzman says, “We're going to continue our work of supporting the greatest needs in Israel. We opened an emergency fund on October 7, just after the attack. Jewishnevada.org. You can donate there. The dollars go directly to Israel to support needs on the ground.”

Looking ahead, Jewish Nevada plans to continue its support by providing essential care and assistance, including psychological and medical support, for the 13 hostages released in the recent exchange.

Tuzman concludes by announcing an upcoming event hosted by Jewish Nevada at the Temple Beth Shalom on Tuesday. The event will feature a survivor of the October 7 attacks, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by those affected.

For more information or to contribute to the cause, visit jewishnevada.org.