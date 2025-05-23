Jaya's law passes unanimously in the Senate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Assembly Bill 111, also known as Jaya's Law, which makes wrong-way driving a crime in Nevada, has unanimously passed in the Nevada Senate.

As of now, wrong-way driving has been treated as a civil offense, meaning that those who drive on the wrong side of the road may only get a fine.

Jaya's Law was named after 3-year-old Jaya Brooks, who tragically died in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in December 2023.

Jaya's Law: A Las Vegas family's fight to make wrong-way driving a crime

Assemblyman Hibbits, who sponsored the bill, celebrates the win.

“I am thrilled both the Assembly and Senate understood the importance of this bill, and I look forward to the Governor signing it into law,” said Assemblyman Hibbetts.

The bill will now head to Gov. Lombardo for his signature.

