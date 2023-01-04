January 4 declared LVMPD Homicide Section day by Las Vegas Government council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas Government council has recognized the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section for their work in solving homicides.

On January 4, 2023, the council proclaimed the day as "LVMPD Homicide Section Day" in honor of the unit's achievements.

According to a Facebook post, the LVMPD Homicide Section has a solve rate of over 90%, which puts them at the top of all major cities in the United States.

This record was recognized Wednesday, as the unit was acknowledged for their efforts in solving the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022.