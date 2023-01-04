Watch Now
Local News

Actions

January 4 declared LVMPD Homicide Section day by Las Vegas Government council

324234660_514094737220523_1310879139936457153_n.jpeg
LVMPD
324234660_514094737220523_1310879139936457153_n.jpeg
321568415_3261894980726986_4295312973864843379_n.jpeg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 18:47:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas Government council has recognized the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section for their work in solving homicides.

On January 4, 2023, the council proclaimed the day as "LVMPD Homicide Section Day" in honor of the unit's achievements.

According to a Facebook post, the LVMPD Homicide Section has a solve rate of over 90%, which puts them at the top of all major cities in the United States.

This record was recognized Wednesday, as the unit was acknowledged for their efforts in solving the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH