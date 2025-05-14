'Jail is a band-aid': Mental Health Court Program working to change lives in treating repeat offenders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Justice Center recently graduated 10 participants from its Mental Health Court Program, a graduation that was a year in the making.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to the people behind the program to learn more about the work being done.

Mental Health Court Program working to change lives and keep repeat offenders out of jail

The program, started by judges Nadia Wood and Eric Goodman back in February of 2024, aims to strike a balance between recovery and economics when it comes to repeat offenders with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe PTSD.

"What we’re seeing is there is a segment of our population that’s suffering from serious mental illness and committing these misdemeanor offenses over and over again," said Judge Wood. "Without receiving the services, they’re just cycling through the system."

"There had been people who'd been in front of me over and over and over again for the last 16 years," said Judge Good man. "I was seeing the same people over and over again, and after a while you realize 'this is not working.'"

Both judges and Attorney Kenneth E. Thomas tell me that a jail cell doesn't fix the problem.

"We can't incarcerate our way out of mental health," Thomas said. "Jail is a band-aid."

We've previously looked at a similar program in the Eighth Judicial District Court and how effective that has been.

How treatment courts are saving lives and taxpayer money in Southern Nevada

It also leaves taxpayers footing a big bill.

"I think the most recent number I saw somewhere said it’s $275 a day to house someone at the jail," Wood said. "To put that in perspective, if someone does a 100-day sentence, that’s $27,000."

In contrast, she says, the Mental Health Court Program costs $12,000 per participant for a full year. It's paid for by a combination of federal funds, state grants, and local tax dollars.

"They don't have to pay for housing, food, clothing. We foot the bill, so they have to do nothing but follow the rules and get better," Thomas said.

Guy Tannenbaum has also looked into a similar program focused specifically on treating veterans.

'A great calling': Veterans Treatment Court graduates 3 locals looking to change their lives

Although there are occasional missteps by those in the program working to get better, those involved say there are more wins. And participants are seeing their hard work pay off and their lives turn around.

"There was a gentleman who was severely mentally ill who wouldn't even talk," Thomas said. "He's now working at one of our local grocery stores. He went from non-verbal to med compliant, and he works 40 hours a week now."

"Our goal is to help people and give them the resources they need to be successful, but also the taxpayers seeing the benefit of this and seeing that this is saving money and creating a better quality of life for everyone in Las Vegas," Wood said.

