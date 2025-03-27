'It's the best gift he ever gave me': How a husband gave his wife a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chronic Kidney disease is a growing issue in Southern Nevada, with rates nearly double the national average. It can impact anyone. In an incredible act of love, one Las Vegas doctor saved his wife's life by donating his own kidney.

Las Vegan Roma Polce tells me her kidneys began to fail after she had her son. She says she was exhausted, unable to keep her with her career and most importantly, her four-year-old son.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to the Polce Family about their kidney donation journey

"When I was 17 years old, I was diagnosed with systemic lupus. It's an autoimmune disease… And one of the things that I struggled with was kidney disease from my lupus."

Her husband, Dean, didn't hesitate, he knew what he had to do.

"Dean volunteered to get tested to be my donor, and he turned out to be a match and he was able to donate his kidney to me in 2018," said Roma.

But this wasn't just any match, it was nearly perfect.

"The results as far as a living donor are vastly superior. The outcomes are great."

Romas says now 7 years later, her recovery was life-changing.

"I felt like a million bucks. Yeah, I mean, I was so grateful to Dean… My hemoglobin doubled. I felt like I could do anything," said Roma.

Roima says not only did her husband give her a second chance at life, but her lupus also went into remission.

"Roma’s lupus is gone. Her titers are zero. All the suffering from the autoimmune disease—it’s gone," said Dean.

Tyre Gray, from the Nevada Donor Network, says the need for more kidney donors in Nevada is personal.

"Nationwide, there are roughly about 100,000 people on the transplant list, and about 85,000 to 90,000 of them need a kidney. Here in Nevada, we estimate that at least 750 people are waiting—but the actual number is likely closer to 2,000," says Gray. Gray continues, "Thirteen people die every single day waiting for an organ transplant, and another person is added to the list every 90 minutes. The need keeps growing."

For the Polces, this experience is a reminder that life is a precious gift and one that more locals can give.

"I always tell Dean it’s the best gift he ever gave me… because it really was."