‘It’s dark and it’s dangerous,’ Drivers concerned over lack of lighting on 215 near Aliante exit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers are raising concerns about a dark stretch of the 215 freeway between the Decatur and Aliante exits.

“It’s pitch black at night. There are no streetlights and no freeway lights,” said Angel Lozano who drives the area everyday.

Lozano says the freeway lights in the area have been turned off for months without any explanation.

“I've seen accidents, multiple ones, and I’m proof,” Lozano said.

About two weeks ago, Lozano was driving home when he said a construction barrel rolled onto the roadway. He said by the time he noticed it in the darkness, the damage had already been done.

“It was really scary because it’s so dark. I had no time to avoid it,” Lozano said. “It caused $4,300 worth of damage. It was a bad day.”

The area has already seen its fair share of crashes. The most recent happened on August 14th on the Aliante Parkway overpass at the 215 beltway. One person died after running through a red light.

“It was only a matter of time. I had seen that happen around 3 times there. None fatal but pretty bad accidents in the same spot,” Lozano said.

Lozano said he believes those crashes could’ve been prevented. His hope is that the lights are turned back on as soon as possible before more drivers are left in the dark.

Officials with Clark County tell us they were not aware of an outage but will be sending crews to the area to look into it.

If you have a similar problem in your neighborhood, you can report it directly to the County. A report can also be made through the Fix It Clark County app.