'It's almost double the price': Inflation hurting Valentine's Day street vendors this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Valentine's Day just a heartbeat away, street vendors across the valley are gearing up to make sure you aren't caught empty handed when it comes to getting that special gift.

"We want people to go home with something beautiful, affordable and a good quality gift," said Ruben Zamora, a street vendor.

Every Valentine's Day for the past few years, Zamora and his wife have set up shop at different intersections in the valley and spread the love on February 14.

This year, he and his wife set up shop on the corner of Valley View and Desert Inn.

"There's something for everyone," said Zamora. "People come and can leave with a small bag or a big one. My wife prepares everything, she makes all the gifts."

While street vendors like Zamora said they try to buy their supplies ahead of time to cut down on costs, this year, many of love objects have nearly doubled in price.

"It's almost double the price from last year. We can't raise the prices that much because we will have extra merchandise," said Zamora.

Salvador Morales, who is also a street vendor, agrees with Zamora and said prices for some of the items he sells have gone up in price.

He adds that it's been a challenge to meet demand this year.

"It really has, but like I said, we try to buy things ahead of time," said Morales.

Despite the uptick in some of the merchandise they sell, both street vendors said they're making sure customers can still successfully shop last minute.

"Selling pricey items really doesn't help us," said Salvador. "We try to have accessible prices for our customers."

Both street vendors said they started selling Valentine's Day gifts to be able to make some extra cash and pay off some bills.

Zamara said he will be out on Valentine's Day until 10 p.m