‘It’s a place of enormous vulnerability to ask for help,” LVMPD honors victims of domestic violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a silent epidemic, but domestic abuse exists in nearly every community in the United States.

On Wednesday, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Metro police held a vigil at Desert Breeze Park. Members of the department placed 34 tags on a tree, representing the victims who lost their lives to domestic violence in the department's jurisdiction in 2023.

“This is the time of year when we feel the change in the seasons, we feel hope as the holidays come upon us, but for those that have lost a loved one, too many families, this time of year brings a sense of pain and a sense of loss,” said Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

One of the victims was Tabatha Tozzi. Her mother has spoken to Channel 13 on numerous occasions, hoping to keep the memory of her daughter alive as the search for her suspected killer continues nearly a year and a half later.

“My daughter is never going to be a cold case. I'm telling you. I'm going to fight until my last breath. I don't think I'll have closure in my life if I don't get justice for my daughter,” said Regina Lacerda, Tozzi’s mother.

Domestic violence statistics in the U.S. are staggering. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. That’s more than 12 million women and men over a single year.

“It's a place of enormous vulnerability to ask somebody else for help when we need it,” said Tobhiyah Green with Green Squared, a program that works hand in hand with police and sheriff’s victim advocate programs, and domestic abuse and women and children’s shelters. The organization provides emergency 911 phones to anyone who needs one.

The newly planted tree at Desert Breeze Park symbolizes growth, resilience, and hope for a future free from violence and a space for loved ones to honor the lives of those they lost.

“Your pain is felt by all of us, and we stand with you here today and always in solidarity,” said Undersheriff Walsh.