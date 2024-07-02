Italian Air Force's aerial demonstration team flying over Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday afternoon, look up.

That's because the Italian Air Force's aerial demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori, is scheduled to fly over the Strip between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The team of 10 pilots is composed of Italian Air Force combat-ready pilots coming from operational squadrons.

According Nellis Air Force Base, the team is similar to the Thunderbirds. The Frecce Tricolori will take off after refueling at Nellis and continuing their 2024 North American tour in Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, California, where they will perform a flyover on the Fourth of July.

“The upcoming season promises to be an extraordinary opportunity for the Frecce Tricolori as it will mark the long-awaited return of the National Aerobatic Team to North America after an absence of 32 years,” said Lt. Col. Massimiliano Salvatore, Frecce Tricolori commander. “This incredible adventure will undoubtedly be a historic moment in international air shows.”

During the tour, MB-339s will cover over 14,000 miles between nine events and 17 flyovers.