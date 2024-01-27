'It scares me': Residents successfully push for Vegas gas station to fix 'pump creep' issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gas station in the Spring Valley area is under scrutiny after documents obtained by Channel 13 detailed "pump creep" issues with several of their pumps.

Pump creep is when the gas pump meter keeps going after the pump has stopped discharging gas.

Andrea DiSerio said her roommate was victim of pump creep earlier this month at a gas station on Cimarron and Flamingo. She said the incident was captured on camera.

In the video, you can see the gas nozzle he was using is out of his tank, not running and placed against a meter that keeps charging him.

"Now, how much of that was actual gas and how much of that was money he was basically donating to this station?" DiSerio told Channel 13 during an interview on January 17.

After the interview, DiSerio submitted a complaint with the Nevada Department of Agriculture against the station on Thursday, January 18.

She said the department told her a weights and measures inspector was sent to the station the day after the report was made and found four pumps were having "pump creep" issues.

She said the machines were placed out of service.

Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada Department of Agriculture and confirmed in an email "all the pumps" were inspected and the machines needing repairs were placed "out of compliance and taken out of service."

The department said inspectors returned after the gas station told them the repairs were made on the pumps in question and determined they were now in compliance.

This is not the first time this station has been inspected for these same problems.

Pumps were placed out of service in 2022 and 2023 after inspectors found pump creep issues.

Repairs were made in both instances and the pumps were placed back in service.

Customers Cynthia Harris said she'll think twice before pumping at the station.

"It scares me," said Harris. " Just knowing it's not getting delivered to our car, I don't want to spend my money here."

We reached out to the station, which is operated by Green Valley Grocery, about problems at some of their pumps.

At this time, they have not yet responded to our emails or returned our calls.

To report a possible pump creep incident, people can call: (775) 353-3782 or visit this Nevada Department of Agriculture page to submit a complaint.