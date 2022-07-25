LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon mugginess delivers a 40% chance for thundershowers on Monday.

Storms around Southern Nevada will deliver localized downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will be near 100 degrees, with a mix of clouds and partial sun and southeast breezes at 10 to 20 mph.

Looks like I tweeted a tad to soon.

We have showers in the southeast.

This is pretty light, but remember there are flash flood watches and warnings in the area today.@KTNV https://t.co/dNiMEWKklJ pic.twitter.com/ETFG2dHzog — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) July 25, 2022

A 40% chance for passing showers and thundershowers lingers Monday evening, then diminishes at night as lows drop to the mid 80s. Highs are back near 100 degrees on Tuesday as storm chances return to 40% in the afternoon humidity.

Storm chances drop to 20% on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs warm to 102 to 103 degrees with lingering humidity and a mix of clouds and sun.

The trend continues into the weekend, but only 10% storm chances this weekend with mostly sunny conditions and hotter highs around 105 degrees each afternoon.

