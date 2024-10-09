'It helps build trust instead of being afraid:' Families across the valley participate in National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement agencies across the valley once again hosted their annual National Night Out— a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

"We are a part of the community, we want to support the police, we want to support the local businesses, so yeah, we decided to come down," said Kristen Vineyard, who lives in the area.

During the free event located at the Hollywood Recreation Center, families and communities were able to enjoy music, food, and entertainment. They also got the opportunity to learn more about the men and women behind the badge.

"It's nice to have something in our area," said Roslyn Lopez, who lives in the area.

Lopez said that she has lived on the east side of the valley for nearly two years and has never attended the event before.

While her kids were having a blast playing around, she said she was also able to learn a lot about the different police programs in her community.

It’s a lot of good information for a lot of different people with different needs.

Lopez said that events like this one are a good way for families to get comfortable around police.

“With them coming around and just having a normal conversation, it helps build trust instead of being afraid and afraid to talk to them," Lopez said.