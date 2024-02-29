‘It could have been worse,’ Las Vegas woman calls for change after grandkids were hit, injured in crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dangerous stretch of road in the east valley is catching the attention of residents who are now desperate for what they say are some much needed safety improvements.

“We didn’t even get into the first lane before they got hit,” said Kathlynn Daniels, who’s grandchildren were hit by a car in a crosswalk located at Nellis Boulevard and Cedar Avenue.

Daniels said they were on their way home when a driver hit them. Her grandchildren were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It could be worse next time. It could be a life,” Daniels said.

At the State of the Department Address on Monday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke about southern Nevada’s dangerous roadways.

“I’m sick and tired of the fact that the driving behaviors of people here in southern Nevada are as bad as they are,” Sheriff McMahill said.

According to LVMPD, in 2023, there were 158 traffic fatalities. As of Tuesday, there had already been 30 traffic fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction since the start of the year.

Daniels blames lack of lighting, signage and distracted drivers for what happened to her grandchildren.

“There’s nothing here to light up the sidewalk or anything to stop traffic from pedestrians,” Daniels said.

She hopes something will change and that east side representatives will step up to make improvements before somebody else gets hurt.

A spokesperson with Clark County responded to our request about planned improvements in the area.

"That is an NDOT roadway so you may need to follow up with them if you have questions about crosswalks, signage etc. Our Public Works Department maintains the lights on that stretch of Nellis. We have outages at Charleston and Nellis and Nellis and Twain due to wire theft. We started work today to repair the outage at Nellis and Twain and expect the work to take about a week to complete. This area is near the Cabana Mobile Home Park. If there are other outages along Nellis, we encourage the public to let us know by submitting a FixIt Clark County report.”