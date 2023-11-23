Israeli uncle talks about losing niece in Hamas attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a new Israeli Council deal that would release hostages from Hamas on the horizon, many families will finally be reunited with their loved ones.

Back in early October, I spoke to a man in Israel whose niece went missing the day Israel was attacked.

He told me he thought she was being held hostage and would hopefully be released. But after more than a month, I followed up with him and he says he received some devastating news.

"At the moment, our hopes are shattered. And our hearts. We're broken.

On November 9, Elad Levy's worst nightmare became a reality. Levy's family received an update on his 19-year-old niece.

A few military IDF officials and officers came into the house of Sharon and Neal—Ronnie's parents. They gave them the notice that Ronnie was confirmed dead.

It was the outcome Levy feared. He says his niece was part of the Israeli Defense Force she was on a base that was blown up and destroyed by Hamas. He believes that is where his niece may have lost her life.

"She was only 19, you know, she was only 19. And she was, as you say, starting to to live the life, starting to get the taste of life. It's just such a huge loss."

Back on October 11 was when I first talked with Levy. He told me he was praying that his niece was held hostage and the she would be released as soon as possible. But now he says there will forever be emptiness in his heart.

ABEL: "What is it like to lose a family member to this terrorist group that has taken the lives of so many?

LEVY: "Look, I think I really. I can't explain because I'm trying to comprehend myself. The understanding that the notion that you're not going to see her anymore. When you think about her parents and her brother and her sister, its a million times more than my loss.."

ABEL: "Who was Ronnie and how will she be remembered by her family?"

LEVY: "She was a funny girl. She was very likable, you know, and lovable. this is the way I'm going to remember her."

While Levy is thankful for the Israeli Council's new deal that would release hostages from Hamas.

LEVY: "As a community, we are obligated to to bring back those who are behind. It's very difficult. It's extremely difficult. It's devastating. But it's not going to help us to see other children as Israeli Jewish children as, you know, die in the hands of Hamas. We want them all back."

Levy tells me a funeral service is being planned for his niece to help the family mourn her loss.