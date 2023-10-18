Israeli reservists getting ready to head overseas to fight Hamas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many local Israeli reservists are also getting ready to head overseas to join the fight against Hamas.

Today, I spoke with an Israeli woman I met through her friend here in Las Vegas.

She said her husband lost his life while volunteering to protect the people of his country.

I asked her if she ever expected the conflict to reach this point.

"Never in my life. I don't know how I saw it, but a few days ago I saw a post that I wrote on Facebook for our fifth anniversary, and the bottom line was 'Five down. A lot more to go.' And it was only two more. Only two more. I expected more. A lot more."

Noa Hubara says she is now one of the many wives in Israel forced to raise her family alone. She says Hamas is responsible for killing her husband Ido Hubara.

Her husband was part of a group of volunteers who protected the community, and Noa says the last time she saw him was when he left her and their three children in the shelter after hearing that Hamas fighters were heading to their small border town near Gaza.

"He was shot in the head with a bullet. He died a hero. He died saving the place and the people he loved, and we buried him. We buried him as befitted a soldier and a person as he was."

Tom Dadon with the Las Vegas Israeli American Council says Israeli reservists across the United States and here in Southern Nevada are being called back by the Israeli military to serve overseas.

I asked if he could give a rough estimate of how many people he knew had been pulled back to their country?

He said he personally knew seven or eight just from Las Vegas.

Dadon told us that, nationwide, they have helped send planes full of soldiers. He says he used to serve in the Israeli military and is no longer in the reserve.

Bur for those being called back he says it's an obligation that could change their lives forever.

Dadon: "Your unit gets drafted and everyone leaves what they are doing, leaves their family, their jobs, everything they are doing, and they go back to fight and do what they need to."