Israeli couple describe watching war unfold in Israel from Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a familiar story of being far from home during a time of crisis, an Israeli couple found themselves away from their homeland while terrorist attacks unfolded in their community.

Kayla and Aryeh Harris-Galleheu, who reside in the West Bank, shared their experiences of coping with this separation during the ongoing conflict.

Kayla reflected on the emotional reality, saying, 'The reality is like, when they say there's men at war, there's all these people on the front lines, It's our friends. It's our neighbors.' They were no strangers to living in an area where the constant threat of terrorism and rocket attacks had become a part of daily life.

Upon learning of the latest wave of attacks, the Harris-Galleheus initially regarded it with some familiarity. Aryeh mentioned, 'For us, it's not much of an uncommon thing for terrorism, for rockets, unfortunately.' However, their perspective changed as they discovered the extent of the attacks.

Kayla explained, 'Most of our community is gone at war. And not home.'

Dealing with the pain of being far from home while their community faces such circumstances, Kayla admitted, 'It's hard to be away from your community in a time when you so badly want to support them, and be there with them, and cry with them.'

As the Harris Galleheus grapple with their future and consider the possibility of returning home, they acknowledge that there's no clear or immediate answer to that question.

Aryeh expressed, 'It's hard because you see this nation scarred and wounded, losing so many good people for no reason.'