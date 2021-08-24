Is working from home making Nevada's water issues worse?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent UNLV study finds that working from home might be making Nevada's water issues worse.

When society took a dramatic shift to remote work during the pandemic, Las Vegas water use soared - making matters worse for the already drought-stricken valley.

More washing of hands and staying in the house increased Las Vegas water usage to more than pre-pandemic residential, commercial and school use combined.

With the future of the pandemic uncertain, researchers worry that increased hybrid or complete work from home situations will put a strain on Nevada's already feeble water supply.

The study used Henderson Water District data from 2017 through September 2020.

The findings were astounding.

About 90% of the Las Vegas valley water comes from the Colorado River. When water was divided up between states in 1922, Nevada was given about 98 billion gallons per year, but that was when the population was around 80,000. That’s less than 3% of the state’s current population of 3.1 million.

Researchers urged policymakers to put the growing population and more people working from home at the forefront of their water conservation decisions.

Working from home may speed up severe water restrictions if something isn’t done.

