Is Las Vegas safe for tourists? New UNLV institute aims to make changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Formula 1, to the Super Bowl, and even EDC, Las Vegas is becoming the destination for some of the largest events in the country. But for many people we talked to safety is top of mind.

"I am kind of aware of my surroundings. Especially with all the recent shootings and everything happening throughout the country," Whitney Knight said.

Whitney and her boyfriend Jason Brown, who are visiting from North Carolina, say they have to stay alert with the recent cybersecurity attack. They say protecting their safety is a priority.

"Our personal information can be shared so readily and it is a concern," Whitney told us.

The Dean of Greenspun College of Urban Affairs Rob Ulmer says this is the main goal of their new Tourist and Safety Institute. "This institute is going to provide both research and original solutions for the State of Nevada," said Ulmer.

Ulmer continued, saying they already have about 15 staff members and about 45 students who are working with other UNLV faculty and local and state authorities to help tackle things like crime, cybersecurity attacks, and crowd management.

He says California is the leader in tech, New York in finance, and now Nevada will be the leader in entertainment.

"What we want and what I believe is we shouldn't just be the fun and most exciting destination, we need to be the thought leaders in creating the safest experience as well," the dean said.

Abel Garcia: How do you think this is going to make people who live here feel knowing that we have this now?

"This is something that is critical to our citizens and across the state, people feel good about this and they want to be involved we know safety and security is everybody's job in the state," said Ulmer.

While we was on the Strip, we met local business owner Butch Rose. He has lived in Las Vegas for 10 years. He says the program is a good idea.

Abel Garcia: How does it make you feel to have something like this at our university?

"Any positivity you can put into our community and spread it through visitors and locals alike is just going to be better, more people will look out for each other." said Butch Rose.

Governor Joe Lombardo allocated $1 million in state funding to support the institute over the next two years.