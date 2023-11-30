Is iPhone's NameDrop feature a privacy concern? How you can turn it off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a recent iOS update, Apple introduced a feature enabling quicker and easier content transfer by tapping two iPhones together. However, not everyone in the valley is embracing the change.

Kenji Abobo expresses unease, stating, "I honestly think it's not safe."

His concern stems from potential malfunctions and the risk of sharing information with unintended recipients.

The new feature, named "NameDrop," is part of the latest Apple iOS 17 release. It's a version of AirDrop designed for instant exchange of photos and, notably, contact information.

Mateo Guerro appreciates the improvement, anticipating seamless number exchange with a simple tap.

Despite the excitement, there are worries that iPhones might accidentally bump into each other, leading to the unintended transfer of personal information. Nate Fudala, a private security consultant in the valley, attempts to ease concerns by highlighting that data transfer requires explicit consent.

He compares it to answering a phone call, emphasizing the need for user approval.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have issued safety alerts regarding the feature, which comes automatically turned on.

Fudala suggests awareness but downplays the need for extreme caution, "It's just making sure that you're aware of the update."

For those seeking a cautious approach, Fudala provides a solution: the feature can be turned off by navigating to Settings > General > Airdrop > disabling the "Bring Devices Together" setting.

Despite the concerns, Guerro plans to keep the feature active, "For now, I don't think it will be much of a problem personally."