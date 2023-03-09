IRS Tax Center opens specials hours ahead of filing deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The IRS is warning taxpayers about scams that agents have already seen in 2022 returns.

Agents say fraudsters advertising as online tax service providers have begun popping up all over the country to steal refunds, banking information and identities.

“In his digital age, we have a lot of opportunities where someone is just looking for just one,” said Alex Risen, a representative with Phishing Box. “They’re going to try and prey on human element where we’re unsuspecting and we don’t necessarily see it coming."

Agents say there are several ways to avoid falling victim to tax scams, such as filing as early as possible to prevent someone else from filing and stealing identities. Plus, the earlier someone files, the faster the refund could be deposited.

Staying vigilant when giving out personal information like banking details is also important, according to agents.

Finally, phishing emails with a tax theme increase around tax season. Some appear to be from tax preparation services or even the government. However, the IRS is reminding taxpayers that their agents will never send emails to discuss debts or refunds.

In an effort to improve service this tax season, the IRS will open the Las Vegas Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 110 City Parkway.

The special opening is part of its efforts to improve service this tax season, so taxpayers can receive face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

Individuals using these services should bring the following documents:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for themselves and all members of their household

Any IRS letters or notices received

Two forms of identification

A copy of the tax return for the year in question

The deadline to file 2022 tax returns is Monday, April 17, 2023.

For more information about the IRS or the Taxpayer Assistance Center, go to www.irs.gov.