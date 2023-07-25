IRS auctioning house in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A house is going up on the auction block this week.

On Tuesday, officials with the Internal Revenue Service said the single-family home is located at 937 Center Street. They add there will be an open house on Friday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and they plan on selling the property on site at noon.

According to IRS officials, the home was built in 2,290-square-foot home was built in 1942 and includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The single-story home is on a 6,098-square-foot lot that is gated with a carport.

The minimum bid starts at $152,000. Bidders will be required to put down a deposit that is 10% of the bid, with the deposit to be made by a certified or cashier's check made out to the United States District Court for the District of Nevada. Bidders must meet that requirement in order to place bids.

When the highest bid is announced, IRS officials said a deposit of 10% is required and the balance of the purchase price must be paid in full no later than 30 days after the bid is accepted. If the highest bidder defaults on payment, the bidder's deposit will be retained pending final determination of damages the Government sustained. If damages are more than the amount of the bidder's deposit, the bidder will be liable for excess damages.

If you're interested, you can learn more here.