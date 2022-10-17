IPOF to host fundraiser on Monday for fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai

Watch Now
Credit: Injured Police Officer’s Fund
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Injured Police Officer’s Fund will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of Truong Thai, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer killed in the line of duty last Thursday morning.

Thai was shot in the torso near University Center Dr. and Flamingo Rd. while responding to a domestic disturbance call. He later died at Sunrise Hospital.

The fundraiser will take place at the Nevada Coin Mart at 4065 S. Jones Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be given to Officer Thai’s family.

The IPOF helps raise money for officers killed in the line of duty. LVMPD said it is the only verified fundraiser for Officer Thai.

