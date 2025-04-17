Investigation underway for 2 crashes involving Las Vegas Metro

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating two crashes involving Metro patrol vehicles in the west valley on Thursday.

One crash happened around 11 a.m. when Metro police spotted a stolen car near Smoke Ranch Road and North Rainbow Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the car near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard when a crash happened.

The stolen vehicle managed to flee the scene, and officers did not pursue the car. According to Metro, no officers were hurt. It is unclear whether the people driving the stolen car are injured.

The second crash happened at around 11:21 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and James Bilbray Drive.

The officer and two other people were transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The public is being told to avoid the area.