Investigation underway after human remains found in a desert near Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after human remains were found in the desert.

Detectives said the human remains were found near London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City.

On Wednesday, July 24, search and rescue teams responded to the area after reports came in that personal items belonging to a missing woman, Marissa Hoffman, were found the prior evening around 11 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Hoffman was reported missing by her family on July 14, who told authorities that they hadn't heard from her since July 10.

Searchers located the remains on the scene and notified detectives, who were also on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the remains "appear to be those of Hoffman." However, the investigation is still pending a positive identification from an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.