Investigation finds fatal fire in northwest Las Vegas was accidental

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cause of a fire at a home where firefighters discovered two bodies is believed to be an accident, the City of Las Vegas announced on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 7600 block of Bachelors Button Drive, in the area of Buffalo Drive and Farm Road, early on the morning of Sept. 22. After putting out the blaze, the bodies of an adult man and woman were discovered.

"Fire investigators have determined that the fire was accidental in nature and was related to smoking," a public information officer for the City of Las Vegas said in a press release.

The two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got there, officials said. They tried to enter, but "the intensity of the heat and flames forced them back outside."

Shortly after that, the roof of the home collapsed. As crews put out hot spots and began to investigate, they discovered the bodies.

The deceased have since been identified as 67-year-old Gregory Lonegan, who is from Las Vegas, and 58-year-old Elizabeth Dragon. As of Wednesday, Clark County medical examiners had yet to determine a cause of death for either person.