2 people found dead after house fire in northwest Las Vegas

Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were found dead inside a home after a fire on Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female after extinguishing the blaze in the 7600 block of Bachelors Button Drive.

They were called to the house near Buffalo Drive and Farm Road at 4:30 a.m., officials said. The home was "fully involved with flames" upon firefighters' arrival. They tried to enter the home, but "the intensity of the heat and flames forced them back outside," LVFR said.

Soon after that, the roof of the home collapsed. Crews worked to put out hot spots and began to investigate when they discovered the bodies.

The fire remains under investigation, officials said. They promised to provide additional information as it becomes available.

