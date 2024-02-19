Interstate 15 reopens as Dropicana 2.0 construction continues on Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas resort corridor reopened for drivers on Monday morning after a two-day shutdown.

The weekend-long construction started at 9 p.m. on Friday, with NDOT fully closing I-15 between Russell and Flamingo roads. Channel 13 spoke with drivers about their weekend experiences navigating the area.

"It's become much more inconvenient. I used to have my route memorized, but now I have to rely on GPS to find alternative routes home," said Las Vegas resident Carson Neuman.

While the freeway is back open, a hard closure of Tropicana Avenue from New York-New York to Dean Martin Drive remains in place for another day.

Tropicana will reopen to drivers on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

In the meantime, the Nevada Department of Transportation recommends using navigation apps like Waze for updated route information.

These closures are all part of the ongoing project NDOT is calling "Dropicana" which involves replacing the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15 and widening the road itself.

You can stay informed about construction progress by utilizing the "I-15 Trop" app and visiting i15trop.com.