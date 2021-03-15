Multi-car crash on Interstate 15 near Primm Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrols says it received a call at 6:39 p.m. Sunday of an injury crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 3 just before Primm.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting that I-15 southbound is down to one lane before Primm Boulevard and California state line due to the crash.

NHP says that 2 people have been transported by ambulance and 1 airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities say to prepare for major delays.

VIEW FROM TRAFFIC CAM:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

