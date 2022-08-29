Watch Now
Intersection of Charleston, Eastern reopens after 6-day closure; more work planned

The intersection of Charleston and Eastern in downtown Las Vegas is back open after a six-day closure, but the project is far from over.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue in downtown Las Vegas is back open after a six-day closure, but the project is far from over.

The storm drain installation project will continue through January of 2024. In the meantime, there will be lane restrictions 24 hours a day as the work progresses westward.

From here, more work will be performed on Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue.

The work is meant to alleviate flooding issues along Charleston as crews install new storm drains.

