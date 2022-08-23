City shutting down Charleston, Eastern intersection for six days to install storm drains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegans who frequently travel in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue will have to find an alternate route through the area over the next six days.

The intersection will close from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29 for a six-day storm drain installation, the City of Las Vegas announced.

The closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, officials said, "with crews working around the clock until completed."

The closure is due to the city working on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain project.

During the work to install reinforced concrete box storm drain in Charleston the city said the following will apply:

Northbound Eastern will be detoured to eastbound Charleston;

Southbound Eastern will be detoured to westbound Charleston;

Eastbound Charleston will be detoured to southbound Eastern, then eastbound Sahara Avenue; and

Westbound Charleston will be detoured to Fremont Street and then to southbound Eastern.

Sidewalks at the intersection will also be closed.