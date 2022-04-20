Intensive mental health services Approved for children in County care

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Commissioner county leaders approved a contract that allows care to be provided to youth struggling with mental health and behavioral issues.

The contract is worth up to $1.9 million with Henderson-based Silver State Pediatric Behavioral Services in a 70o vote by commissioners on Tuesday. Children in the custody of the County’s Department of Family Services will have access to long-term, inpatient care.

“Today, there are children in foster homes and at Child Haven who need more intensive supervision and care,” Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said. “Being able to provide these children with a program designed to deal with their behavioral and mental health conditions in an inpatient setting is necessary and provides for the appropriate level of care. We need to make sure the children in our care are getting the help they need and deserve.”

According to Clark County Office of Public Communications, the contract will last through June 30 and includes the option to extend the contract through 2023. Silver State Pediatric Behavioral Services will provide up to six beds for inpatient treatment for those developmentally delayed, intellectually delayed, or diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or neurodevelopmental disability.

Those interested in learning more information about becoming a foster parent can do so by calling (702) 399-0081.