Gov. Sisolak pushes for more access to healthcare in Nevada with Summit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak will be joined by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who will provide the keynote address at the Governor’s Healthcare Provider Summit tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Governor Sisolak said he will be hosting the Nevada Healthcare Summit at the Las Vegas Convention Center in an effort to improve access to healthcare in the state. Some of the top leaders in healthcare will be coming to Nevada with some solutions to improve the support of mental and physical health in the state. Over 600 experts will be attending the event.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with Governor Sisolak on what he hopes to address during the Healthcare Provider Summit.

"Healthcare is still a major issue to people, whether it's physical healthcare or mental healthcare," Sisolak said. "Whatever it might be, I think the Pandemic has really exaggerated it for people. It's amplified it for people. To see that, it is a major issue, the availability of healthcare."

Sisolak said he is also aware of the shortage of nurses across the state during COVID-19 and how overworked they have been. He says he wants to change that.

"We have burned out a lot of our nurses during the pandemic, they were working double shifts and extra days," Sisolak said. "But we need to put more kids into the pipeline of attending our community college, university, and state nursing programs."

According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Bercerra, is coming to Nevada to announce a key mental health initiative, "Cancer Moonshot." Bercerra said it will increase efforts of cancer screenings in Nevada.

Sisolak said if he is reelected as governor this year, advancing healthcare will continue to be one of his top priorities.