Inmate that went missing in Nebraska has been arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An inmate who went missing from a facility in Omaha, Nebraska has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Clark County Detention Center records show 25-year-old Troy Hollins was arrested by Las Vegas police on April 27.

According to our ABC affiliate in Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Hollins disappeared in January.

Authorities said he removed his electronic monitoring device near the Community Corrections Center-Omaha before disappearing.

That's a minimum-security facility for low-risk offenders that are in work detail and work release programs.

Court records show that in Dec. 2015, Hollins was sentenced to spend 15 to 20 years in jail for an attempted robbery in Douglas County, Nebraska.

He had a parole hearing set for June.