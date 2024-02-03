Watch Now
Injured Las Vegas police officer taken to UMC, suspect detained in shooting

U.S. 95 shutdown 2/2/24
Posted at 5:57 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 21:43:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been detained and a police officer has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at N. U.S. 95 and E. Charleston Blvd.

One officer was injured and taken to University Medical Center. They are expected to be okay.

One suspect has been detained.

The incident led to road closures at southbound U.S. 95 at Charleston Blvd and U.S. 95 at Boulder Highway. Police said U.S 95 southbound will be shut down until further notice, as of 6:45 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has crews on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

