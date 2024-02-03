Injured Las Vegas police officer taken to UMC, suspect detained in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been detained and a police officer has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at N. U.S. 95 and E. Charleston Blvd.

One officer was injured and taken to University Medical Center. They are expected to be okay.

One suspect has been detained.

The incident led to road closures at southbound U.S. 95 at Charleston Blvd and U.S. 95 at Boulder Highway. Police said U.S 95 southbound will be shut down until further notice, as of 6:45 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Charleston and US 95. An officer was injured during the incident and was transported to UMC where he is currently in stable condition. One suspect has been detained. Please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 3, 2024

The thoughts of Las #Vegas and all of us at #ClarkCounty are with the LVMPD officer.



Thank you for protecting and serving our community.#BackTheBlue 💙🖤 https://t.co/IJr9O1D3Vm — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 3, 2024

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has crews on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.