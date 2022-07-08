LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inflation is making it tough on everybody's wallet. Owners of one local barbershop say they've been forced to increase their prices.

Eric Penrod says he's a regular at Downtown Vintage Barbershop. He gets a consistent haircut from a great barbershop, but something recently changed the price.

"I have seen a rise everywhere," Penrod said.

Penrod says everything has gone up his groceries, gas, and haircut.

"Everyone that is raising their prices it’s because everything is costing them more, so the cost of business ultimately lands on the consumer," Penrod said.

Julius Rodriguez is a barber at Downtown Vintage Barbershop and says he's feeling the pinch of inflation every day. Recently, the barber shopped he works in raised haircut prices by about $5 to help them stay afloat.

Some customers understand, but he says others don't.

"He was complaining about it, and he says it $35 dollars for a haircut and a shave, but I’m like you have to understand that everything is going up to, there is a lot of people coming to Vegas, so everything is going up, products, houses, and everything," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says at the beginning of the year he was paying about $6 dollars for clipper disinfectant, now he is paying nearly $12. Even hair styling products like pomade have gone up by $6.

"Everything is going up, rent is going up, products are going up, gas is up, we also have to get and from work," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the pandemic was rough, but now with inflation, it is getting harder. To make matters worse a study by CreditCards.com says people across the country are tipping less.

A source of income many workers depend on, but Rodriguez says he's been lucky.

"Yes, people are still tipping us well, you have the one or two that give you just enough, but most people are generous," Rodriguez said.

He asks his clients to be patient and keep supporting them as much as possible.