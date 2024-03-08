Inflation, economy top of mind for Las Vegas locals tuning in to State of the Union

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of President Joe Bide's State Of The Union address, I hit the streets across the valley to talk to locals about what issues and topics matter the most of them.

I discovered the state of the economy and hard-hitting inflation are top of mind for many Las Vegans. That includes people like Andrew Hangartar, who has lived in the valley for over 20 years.

"Inflation. I mean, it is ridiculous how much it cost to go to a restaurant, put gas in the car," Hangartar said. "I actually just bought a new car and the insurance and everything is ridiculously high."

He said he's hoping to hear a sense of unity between both parties to create help for Americans.

"I'm just concerned we can't cooperate."

The rising cost of goods is also squeezing the wallet of Raymond Morrell, who's lived in Las Vegas for more than 30 years.

"The economy is just horrible for me. The cost of groceries and the inflation and gas prices, those are the concerns," Morrell told me. "Inflation needs to come down. Prices need to come down. Fuel prices need to come down."

Las Vegas local Gwendolyn Walker said those sentiments echo across the city.

"It's about who is going to get the issues done, who is going to get in and do what they say they are going to do," she said.

Looking at the upcoming presidential election and the likelihood of a potential 2020 rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump, she said whoever ends up in the White House better make working families a top priority.

However, Walker said the American people need to also do their part and cast their ballots.

"If they want to make a chance, everybody can vote," Walker said. "If you don't vote, the change you want to see isn't going to happen."