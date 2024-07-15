Inflating the Fun: Bling Bling Jam pops into its 10th year at Binion's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From balloon hats to trucks and even dresses, the Bling Bling Jam Convention has it all. This week, the convention is celebrating its 10th year.

Since its inception in 2014, the convention has grown significantly.

"We started off getting together with a few artists, just hanging out. Now all of a sudden it's an international convention," said Steve Klein, Bling Bling Jam convention organizer.

People from across the world travel to Las Vegas each year to put their balloon skills to the test. One of those attendees is Katrina Matich, who arrived last night from New Zealand.

"I wait for it all year. I plan six months in advance what my competition pieces are going to be," Matich said.

Matich's path to success is unique.

"I can't see my hands here. I can't see my hands here. I can see them here," she explained, indicating her limited vision.

Legally blind, she added, "I do a lot more prep than others. I color code all of my balloons because I have no depth perception."

Despite her challenges, Matich continues to create stunning balloon art. This year, she is crafting a tropical display with monkeys, hoping for the big win.

The Bling Bling Jam competition will take place all week at Binion's Casino.

If you would like to watch the Bling Bling balloon stage competition, events will be held Monday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Longhorn Function Room door within Binion's Hotel.