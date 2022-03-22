Industry leaders discuss labor shortages, inflation at inaugural Las Vegas Food and Beverage Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leading trade show organizers Emerald and Questex have teamed up to launch the inaugural Las Vegas Food and Beverage Industry Week.

The expo will feature four premier food and beverage trade shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Running March 21-24, SIAL America, the Bar & Restaurant Expo, the International Pizza Expo and the World Tea Conference will all come together under one roof.

SIAL America is a first-of-its-kind food and beverage show. SIAL convenes importers, food service companies, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and restaurateurs looking to discover, innovate and learn.

Now in its 38th year, Emerald’s International Pizza Expo is the pizza industry’s leading event that welcomes pizzeria professionals from across the world. The show features suppliers, educational sessions presented by top industry professionals and national competitions.

The World Tea Conference + Expo honors the traditions and the future of tea. Besides providing access to leading suppliers and timely educational sessions, this year’s event promises to deliver new features and enhancements.

At Bar & Restaurant Expo, attendees have a chance to discuss some of the pandemic-related challenges businesses are still experiencing like labor shortages and inflation.

Since the start of the pandemic, restaurants and bars have had to pivot and work around restrictions in order to stay afloat.

Technology became a crucial answer in addressing problems. Many of them shifted their menus online and turned to delivery services which allowed them to stay open.

From servers to cooks, labor shortages still significantly affect the industry so much that many restaurants have been forced to operate with shorter hours and fewer days. Supply chain issues are forcing restaurant owners to pay double and in some cases triple for items they need.