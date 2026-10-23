Individual charged with illegal voting in Nevada federal elections, U.S. Attorney's Office says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Oct. 23, the United States Attorney's Office shared that an individual was charged for voting illegally in Nevada during a federal election.

“Let me be absolutely clear: if you are a noncitizen and you cast a ballot in our elections, you are committing a federal crime. We will not hesitate to use the full weight of federal law enforcement to investigate, indict, and prosecute anyone who attempts to compromise the integrity of our elections. I commend our partners at FBI and HSI for their diligence, assistance and unwavering commitment to ensuring our elections remain fair and free from unlawful interference.” — Sigal Chattah, First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Nevada

According to officials, Jullie Ann Sumalinog Moore cast a vote in November of 2024 "for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Member of the Senate, and Member of the House of Representatives."

“Protecting the integrity of the electoral process is essential to maintaining public confidence in our democratic institutions. HSI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate allegations of violations of federal election laws and hold individuals accountable through the judicial process.” — Erin Burke, Special Agent in Charge for HSI Los Angeles

Moore was charged today with one count of "voting by an alien." No initial court appearance has been set at this time.