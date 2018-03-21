Increased security at Foothill High School after threat found on park table

Security will be increased at Foothill High School in Henderson Wednesday after a threat was written on a table at a nearby park.

On March 12, the principal of Foothill, Lisa Burkhead, sent a message regarding the initial threat, according to a letter sent to parents. The park was not specified.

Read the full letter below.

Dear Foothill High School families,

Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority at Foothill High School. I want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

On March 12, I sent a message to parents indicating that somebody had written a threat against our school on a table at a nearby park.

Please know that law enforcement takes all threats very seriously, and there will be an increased police presence on our campus tomorrow. CCSD Police are also collaborating with local police on this matter.

All CCSD schools also have an Emergency Response Plan that outlines procedures to follow in the event of an emergency. These plans are reviewed and revised annually with the assistance of the CCSD Police Department, local law enforcement, fire department and emergency management agencies. Per Nevada state law and for the protection of students and staff, these plans are not released to the public.

This situation provides us with an opportunity to remind students and parents to report any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement. Making threats can be considered a criminal action, and there can be serious consequences associated with inappropriate conduct.

As I have done in the past, I will continue to utilize the ParentLink messaging system to provide accurate and timely communications to parents, utilizing text, phone and email formats.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-3500 x 4100.

Sincerely,

Lisa Burkhead

Principal