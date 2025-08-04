In need of a job? Job fairs are coming up next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In need of a job? More job fairs are coming to Las Vegas next week.

The Klimb job fair will be taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Klimb Jobs as a part of their nationwide campaign to find 2,025 people employment in 2025 by hosting 225 free career fairs across the country.

It will be taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn Las Vegas Strip South, 7830 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Powerhire Career Fair will also be holding a career fair for nearly 100 open positions at the Chase Sapphire Lounge located inside Harry Reid International Airport. People are encouraged to bring printed resumes, two forms of ID and professional attire.