In-N-Out announces new location on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On an Instagram post on Thursday morning, the owner and president of In-N-Out, Lynsi Synder., announced a new In-N-Out location on the Las Vegas Strip.

The restaurant will be over 8,000 square feet on one level, offering dining room service and outdoor seating.

The dining room area at this location will be bigger than typical restaurants.

There will also be special signage that showcases In-N-out throughout the years and a company store with popular In-N-Out items.

The new location on the Strip is expected to open in 2026