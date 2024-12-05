Watch Now
Local News

Actions

In-N-Out announces new location on the Las Vegas Strip

Smarts and Smiles (1).png
In-N-Out
Smarts and Smiles (1).png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On an Instagram post on Thursday morning, the owner and president of In-N-Out, Lynsi Synder., announced a new In-N-Out location on the Las Vegas Strip.

The restaurant will be over 8,000 square feet on one level, offering dining room service and outdoor seating.

The dining room area at this location will be bigger than typical restaurants.

There will also be special signage that showcases In-N-out throughout the years and a company store with popular In-N-Out items.

The new location on the Strip is expected to open in 2026

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH